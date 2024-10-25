Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmanuel Serrano, right, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, watches Dirk Pilzecker, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, place chocks for an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. In the future the 52nd FW plans to learn how to work with German Luftwaffe members on their aircraft. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)