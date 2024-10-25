Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16 [Image 2 of 6]

    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmanuel Serrano, right, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, watches Dirk Pilzecker, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, place chocks for an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. In the future the 52nd FW plans to learn how to work with German Luftwaffe members on their aircraft. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    NATO
    F-16
    USAFE
    Partnership
    cross servicing

