Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16 [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Dirk Pilzecker, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, checks the side of a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. The training refreshed on the necessary safety equipment and routine inspections required to land and perform the proper procedures of the F-16. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 08:56
    Photo ID: 8725675
    VIRIN: 241017-F-BK945-1053
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16
    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    USAFE
    Partnership
    cross servicing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download