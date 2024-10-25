Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dirk Pilzecker, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, checks the side of a F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. The training refreshed on the necessary safety equipment and routine inspections required to land and perform the proper procedures of the F-16. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)