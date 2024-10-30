Forging Power in the Skies: German Luftwaffe members learn skills on the F-16

Photo By Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin | U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Oldenburg, middle, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin | U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Oldenburg, middle, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet instructor pilot, talks to Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Scierretta, left, 52nd Maintenance Group maintenance training instructor, and Pascal Katzmann, German Luftwaffe F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft maintainer, about cross servicing training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 17, 2024. Cross servicing training is essential for teaching NATO maintainers how to service U.S. Air Force aircraft. This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin) see less | View Image Page

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Group participated in a crucial cross servicing training with three German Luftwaffe members, where they learned how to marshal and service a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, on Oct. 17, 2024.



German Luftwaffe members learned how to receive and launch U.S. Air Force jets at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, allowing them to utilize foreign airfields and maintenance resources, expanding their capabilities beyond their borders.



“The 52nd MXG training instructors provide the training to NATO partners once a year or when needed, to ensure they are current on their skills” Tech Sgt. Gilbert Sciarretta, 52nd MXG maintenance training instructor said.



This specific training refreshed the necessary safety equipment and routine inspections required to land and perform the proper procedures of the F-16, making it essential for ensuring that Airmen, who cannot be everywhere at once, can effectively support NATO partners at Spangdahlem AB when needed.



“We plan on having Airmen from Spangdahlem do cross servicing training with NATO partner’s aircraft like the the P.01 Panavia Tornado or the German F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon, so that we can also provide a cross servicing team that can work on their aircraft,” said Sciarretta.



The ability for aircraft maintainers from one nation to provide service to the aircraft of another nation significantly expands the number of bases from which the aircraft can operate, building on the long-standing NATO concept of training and partnership together.



“For us, training like this is important, as we don’t get to work on F-16s very often,” said Frank Willems, an aircraft maintainer for the Eurofighter. “It’s a great opportunity for us to come out and learn new experiences.”



This training is a crucial step in United Air Force - Europe and Africa and NATO’s plan to implement this cross servicing capability Europe wide, strengthening the bond with our partner nations.