56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lieutenant General William H. "Butch" Graham, Jr., talks with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District Matthew Mansfield, the resident engineer for the Operation Blue Roof program Oct. 29 during a recent visit to the Emergency Field Office in Sarasota, Florida.
During Graham’s visit, he recognized several members for their stellar efforts on the Operation Blue Roof program and the general response. He also met with a homeowner from the Sarasota community who recently had a Blue Roof installed. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
|10.29.2024
|10.30.2024 01:00
|8725158
|241029-A-AB280-1018
|3984x2656
|3.55 MB
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|2
|0
