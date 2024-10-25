56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Deputy Commander, Maj. Matt Westcott, District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman and Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham discuss the Hurricane Milton Blue Roof mission Oct. 29 at the Emergency Field Office in Sarasota, Florida. During Graham’s visit, he recognized several members for their stellar efforts on the Operation Blue Roof program and the general response. He also met with a homeowner from the Sarasota community who recently had a Blue Roof installed. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer)