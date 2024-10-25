56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Brandon Bowman and Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham discuss the Hurricane Milton Blue Roof mission with Nicole Cominoli, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District program manager and Operation Blue Roof mission manager Oct.29 during Graham’s visit at the Emergency Field Office in Sarasota, Florida.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. response missions. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)