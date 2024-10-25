Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 where he met with homeowner Luther Rosebaro who was able to obtain help through Operation Blue Roof. During Graham’s visit, he recognized several members for their stellar efforts on the Operation Blue Roof program and the general response.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8725154
    VIRIN: 241029-A-AB280-1085
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office [Image 5 of 5], by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office
    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office
    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office
    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office
    56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download