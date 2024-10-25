56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham tours Hurricane Milton Emergency Field Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 where he met with homeowner Luther Rosebaro who was able to obtain help through Operation Blue Roof. During Graham’s visit, he recognized several members for their stellar efforts on the Operation Blue Roof program and the general response.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. Right of Entry (ROE) collection sites are now open where eligible residents can apply for the program. The program provides a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. (U.S. Army photo by Brooks O. Hubbard IV, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)