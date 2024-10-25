The maintainers behind the AC-130J

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief stands by to marshal an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The AC-130J is a versatile aircraft that can be used for a variety of missions, including close-air support, special operations and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out aircraft sensors)