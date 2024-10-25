Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J [Image 6 of 11]

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 4 SOAMXS conducts pre-flight and post-flight flightline tasks, including inspections, repairs, and minor modifications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

