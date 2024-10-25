The maintainers behind the AC-130J

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares to connect pre-conditioned air units to an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Air units help maintain a comfortable cabin environment, especially in hot or humid weather and protect sensitive equipment from extreme temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)
