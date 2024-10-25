Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J [Image 7 of 11]

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares to connect pre-conditioned air units to an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Air units help maintain a comfortable cabin environment, especially in hot or humid weather and protect sensitive equipment from extreme temperatures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 18:38
    Photo ID: 8724876
    VIRIN: 241023-F-PO972-1486
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    maintainers
    Hurlburt AFB
    4 SOAMXS

