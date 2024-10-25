The maintainers behind the AC-130J

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Weapons technicians assigned to the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load ammunition on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 30mm cannon on board the AC-130J can fire up to 200 rounds per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)