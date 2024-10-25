Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Weapons technicians assigned to the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, load ammunition on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 30mm cannon on board the AC-130J can fire up to 200 rounds per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8724878
    VIRIN: 241023-F-PO972-1166
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The maintainers behind the AC-130J [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Raul Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J
    The maintainers behind the AC-130J

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download