The maintainers behind the AC-130J

A U.S. Airman, assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron, inspects a landing gear door on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Members of the 4th SOS, alongside the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, perform visual inspections on gunships before all flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)