The maintainers behind the AC-130J

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, watch flightline operations ensuring everything runs smoothly during pre-flight tasks at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. The 4 SOAMXS is comprised of crew chiefs, avionics, weapons technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raul Mercado)