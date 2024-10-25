USNS Montford Point Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk, Va. (October 25, 2024) - Ricky King, a member of the National Montford Point Marine Association takes pictures of historical memorabilia aboard USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) as he transits the ship October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)