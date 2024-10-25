Norfolk, Va. (October 25, 2024) - Ricky King, a member of the National Montford Point Marine Association takes pictures of historical memorabilia aboard USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) as he transits the ship October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8723688
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-TF680-1175
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Montford Point Visit [Image 7 of 7], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.