Families of Montford Point Marines Visit their Namesake, USNS Montford Point

Photo By Ryan Carter | Norfolk, Va (October 25, 2024) - National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) members pose for a group photo outside of the bridge during a tour of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1), October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

The Military Sealift Command expeditionary transfer dock ship USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) is one of MSC’s most versatile vessels. The size of two football fields, Montford Point provides logistics movement from sea to shore and supports a broad range of maritime operations, from serving as a floating base for amphibious crafts to transferring tons of cargo and equipment.



Beyond its operational capabilities however, perhaps the most impactful detail about Montford Point is the name it carries. The ship is christened to honor the first group of African Americans to join U.S. Marine Corps from 1942 through the end of World War II, the Montford Point Marines.



On Oct. 25, the crew of Montford Point welcomed aboard more than 40 family members of original Montford Point Marines and associates of the National Montford Point Marine Association, Tidewater Virginia Chapter 14, to see how the ship continues the Montford Point legacy.



During their visit, the group walked the decks and passageways that honor the Marines with historical tributes. They also viewed a video detailing the ship’s operational capabilities, ate lunch with crew members, and presented Ship’s Master, Capt. Ryan Arnold, with a poster with pictures and names of their Montford Point Marine relatives to be displayed on the ship.



“It’s touching honestly,” said Montford Point Master, Capt. Ryan Arnold. “To be able to have the family members aboard of the men who paved the way for desegregation in the Marines Corps is fantastic. Having them here and supporting them brings us a little closer to that history.”



“It was great to be able to come aboard and visit this ship,” said Marine veteran John Johnson III, whose father was Montford Point Marine, Sgt. John Richard Johnson Jr. “My father knew it was being built but never got a chance to visit. He would have loved to come here and reflect on what they accomplished.”



In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established a presidential directive giving African Americans an opportunity to join the Marine Corps. These Marines were not sent to the traditional boot camps in Parris Island, South Carolina. They were segregated and sent to basic training at Montford Point, a facility at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



About 20,000 African American Marines were trained at Montford Point. The Marines broke down racial barriers even before the Civil Rights era of the 1950s and 1960s. They proved to be capable of fighting right alongside white Marines and played an integral part in winning World War II. Their actions helped lead to President Harry S. Truman issuing Executive Order #9981, ending segregation of the Armed Forces in 1948.



The Montford Point Marines would inspire black men and women to serve their country for decades after. Service members like Navy Lt. Justin Roberts, whose uncle was Montford Point Marine, 1st Sgt. James “Rudy” Carter.



“It’s a blessing to be able to come here,” said Roberts, a Richmond, Virginia, native, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). “It’s impactful to me because when I was looking at going into the Naval Academy, a big thing that influenced me were conversations I had with my Uncle Rudy.



“What really sticks out to me about my uncle being a Marine is going to visit him in the summertime and he’s in his 80s, but every morning without fail, he’s getting his sit-ups and push-ups in,” said Roberts. “He’s in his 80s still looking like a Marine up until he passed away in his 90s. He was an inspiration to me. Even though I joined the Navy and went to the academy, I would come by the house, and he would tell me, ‘You’re still a Marine in my book.’”



The Montford Point Marines are among tens of thousands of black service members who fought during an era of segregation, but because of the country’s complicated racial history, their stories aren’t often told. Remembering their contributions is something Ricky King hopes the nation will start to do better.



“I believe we are lacking in recognizing the history of black Soldiers in general,” said King, a Norfolk, Virginia, native. “They had this saying called ‘double victory,’ or ‘VV.’ It stands for ‘Victory’ for overcoming discrimination and ‘Victory’ for winning the war. They went through a lot.”



In November 2011, President Barack Obama signed into law the legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Montford Point Marines. This award recognizes the group’s contributions to the Marine Corps and the United States of America from 1942 to 1949. There are approximately 400 original Montford Point Marines still living today.



“This recognition is for both living and passed Montford Point Marines and many families may not know their loved one is awarded the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Curt Clarke, President, National Montford Point Marine Association, Tidewater Virginia Chapter 14. “An estimated 3,000 Montford Point Marines have been awarded their medals either in-person or posthumously. The association’s mission is to educate the nation and identify the other 17,000 Marines or family members who have not received their medals and recognition.”



On Nov. 5, 2023, nearly a year ago, King’s father, Montford Point Marine, Cpl. Willie King, was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his service in World War II.



“I remember when I was a kid, just hearing him say, ‘I was in Saipan, Peleliu, Bougainville, the Russell Islands, Guadalcanal, Tinian and Leyte,’ those were his battle grounds,” said King. When I got older, I wanted to find out what he was talking about. I started researching Saipan and learned about how black service members where right there on the frontlines too. I looked at his DD-214, and it said Pavuvu Island. They were part of a unit called 1st Marine Division, the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. My father was part of the 1st Marine Division.”



The National Montford Point Marine Association is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization initially established in 1965 to perpetuate the legacy of the first Montford Point Marines. There are 29 active chapters nationwide. For more information: Visit https://montfordpointmarines.org/. Also, viewed the ABC produced video, “Our America: Mission Montford Point,” online at https://ouramericaabc.com/mission-montford-point.