    USNS Montford Point Visit [Image 3 of 7]

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va (October 25, 2024) - National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) members gather on the deck of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) during a tour of the ship on October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 11:39
    VIRIN: 241025-N-TF680-1127
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    MSC
    USNS Montford Point
    United We Sail

