USNS Montford Point Visit

Norfolk, Va (October 25, 2024) - National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) members gather for a brief on the bridge of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) during a tour of the ship on October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)