USNS Montford Point Visit

Norfolk, Va (October 25, 2024) - National Montford Point Marines Association (NMPMA) members pose for a group photo outside of the bridge during a tour of USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1), October 25, 2024. During the visit members of the NMPMA toured the ship and were briefed on mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
October 25, 2024
|10.29.2024 11:39
|8723690
|241025-N-TF680-1287
|5514x3939
|1.57 MB
Norfolk, Virginia, US
|2
|0
