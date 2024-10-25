Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and 730th Air Mobility Squadron load a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. As the only regional airlift transportation hub for personnel and cargo, the 374th Airlift Wing exercises regularly to maintain uninterrupted, high-paced joint and allied operations. Yokota and its aircraft maintain a forward presence and support combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault air-land operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8723008
    VIRIN: 241019-F-ID959-1309
    Resolution: 6985x4657
    Size: 12.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1
    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1
    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1
    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1
    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Japan
    airlift
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download