Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Brenner, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, loads a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. As the only regional airlift transportation hub for personnel and cargo, the 374th Airlift Wing exercises regularly to maintain uninterrupted, high-paced joint and allied operations. Yokota and its aircraft maintain a forward presence and support combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault air-land operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8723005
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-ID959-1352
|Resolution:
|7005x5004
|Size:
|23.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
