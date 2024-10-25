Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Brenner, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, loads a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. As the only regional airlift transportation hub for personnel and cargo, the 374th Airlift Wing exercises regularly to maintain uninterrupted, high-paced joint and allied operations. Yokota and its aircraft maintain a forward presence and support combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault air-land operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)