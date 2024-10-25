Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaito Bellisle, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to load a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. BM 25-1 is an annual exercise designed to sharpen Mission Ready Airmen and fortify base readiness. Through routine training, personnel at Yokota Air Base remain postured to rapidly respond to any potential real-world crises and maintain its status as the premier hub for power projection in the Indo-Pacific theater.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Airlift
    C-130J
    Readiness
    Training
    Cargo
    Beverly Morning 25-1

