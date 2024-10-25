U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaito Bellisle, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to load a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. BM 25-1 is an annual exercise designed to sharpen Mission Ready Airmen and fortify base readiness. Through routine training, personnel at Yokota Air Base remain postured to rapidly respond to any potential real-world crises and maintain its status as the premier hub for power projection in the Indo-Pacific theater.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 01:23
|Photo ID:
|8723007
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-ID959-1273
|Resolution:
|6656x5325
|Size:
|21.07 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.