Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaito Bellisle, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to load a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. BM 25-1 is an annual exercise designed to sharpen Mission Ready Airmen and fortify base readiness. Through routine training, personnel at Yokota Air Base remain postured to rapidly respond to any potential real-world crises and maintain its status as the premier hub for power projection in the Indo-Pacific theater.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)