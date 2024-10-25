Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J prop sits on top of a Turner 60k aircraft cargo loader during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. BM 25-1 is an annual exercise designed to sharpen Mission Ready Airmen and fortify base readiness. Through routine training, personnel at Yokota Air Base remain postured to rapidly respond to any potential real-world crises and maintain its status as the premier hub for power projection in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler) (This photo has been altered for operational security concerns by blurring or pixelating our identifying information.)