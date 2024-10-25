Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Staff Sgt. Liam Moorehead, 730 Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, loads an engine prop change cart onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Exercise Beverly Morning lasts two weeks with Airmen working throughout each day to conduct mission critical tasks, such as aircraft generation, personnel processing, cargo preparation and delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8723004
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-ID959-1129
|Resolution:
|6623x4415
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
