Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District employees participate in “The Stimulation Zone” station, which mirrors some of the symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This condition has a broad range of behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the CDC, “Those with ASD may “behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.” Attendees wore headphones listening to audio of a loud, overcrowded room as a diffuser emitted a strong scent in their face. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8722982
    VIRIN: 241017-D-CQ138-5262
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.43 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to &ldquo;Walk A Mile in Their Shoes&rdquo; for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download