USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District employees participate in “The Stimulation Zone” station, which mirrors some of the symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This condition has a broad range of behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the CDC, “Those with ASD may “behave, communicate, interact, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.” Attendees wore headphones listening to audio of a loud, overcrowded room as a diffuser emitted a strong scent in their face. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)