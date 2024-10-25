USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants in a Special Emphasis Month event at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District agreed the “Can you trace a star?” station was a favorite Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. While there was noted frustration participating in the station–there was laughter and joy. Many realized the time to complete a star took longer than expected, which provide a brief glimpsed into being dyslexic. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)