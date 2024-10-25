USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Henry Harold, Staff Accountant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, attempts to complete the Junior TOEFL test at the “The Stimulation Zone” station during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The station simulated those with ASD who can be overstimulated if they are exposed to bright lights or loud noises. There are avenues to mitigate an overload such as noise canceling headphones or changing lighting. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)