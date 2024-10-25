Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 1 of 6]

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Mr. Henry Harold, Staff Accountant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, attempts to complete the Junior TOEFL test at the “The Stimulation Zone” station during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The station simulated those with ASD who can be overstimulated if they are exposed to bright lights or loud noises. There are avenues to mitigate an overload such as noise canceling headphones or changing lighting. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8722977
    VIRIN: 241017-D-CQ138-6238
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    USACE
    disability
    disability awareness
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE FED
    Cultural Events and Awareness

