Ms. Tracy Aristide, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, assists participants as they engage with stations during a Special Emphasis Month event at district headquarters, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. She coordinated this event to bring awareness to and challenge the conventions of being disabled. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8722981
|VIRIN:
|241017-D-CQ138-7003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Far East District challenges workforce to "Walk A Mile in Their Shoes" for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS
USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
