USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Participants first noticed a station called “Vision Quest: Through the Hazy Lens” during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. They attempted to complete a word search in 5-mintues while wearing pair of glasses simulating cataracts, glaucoma or macular degeneration. Many attendees had the paper touching their noises to read the words. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
