    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 4 of 6]

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Participants first noticed a station called “Vision Quest: Through the Hazy Lens” during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. They attempted to complete a word search in 5-mintues while wearing pair of glasses simulating cataracts, glaucoma or macular degeneration. Many attendees had the paper touching their noises to read the words. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8722980
    VIRIN: 241017-D-CQ138-9028
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

