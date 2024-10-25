At the “Fingers in Motion: Navigating Dexterity” station during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, attendees immobilize their movement by wrapping specific fingers on both hands. Participants tried to pick-up bottles, open locks, and write on paper and/or a white board. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
