    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month [Image 3 of 6]

    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to “Walk A Mile in Their Shoes” for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    At the “Fingers in Motion: Navigating Dexterity” station during a Special Emphasis Month event Oct. 17, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, attendees immobilize their movement by wrapping specific fingers on both hands. Participants tried to pick-up bottles, open locks, and write on paper and/or a white board. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:49
    VIRIN: 241017-D-CQ138-1625
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    USACE Far East District challenges workforce to &ldquo;Walk A Mile in Their Shoes&rdquo; for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

    USACE
    disability
    disability awareness
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    USACE FED

