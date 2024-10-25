U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain, left, and Airman 1st Class Liam Brennan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, operate a Man Transportable Robotics System during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 ensured personnel and units are prepared to respond to a variety of scenarios, enhancing overall mission capability and promoting a responsive and effective force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8721361
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-EP621-1146
|Resolution:
|7815x5210
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.