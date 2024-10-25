Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 7 of 7]

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain, left, and Airman 1st Class Liam Brennan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, operate a Man Transportable Robotics System during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 ensured personnel and units are prepared to respond to a variety of scenarios, enhancing overall mission capability and promoting a responsive and effective force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8721361
    VIRIN: 241024-F-EP621-1146
    Resolution: 7815x5210
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    EOD
    Readiness
    35th CES
    Team Misawa
    Beverly Sunrise

