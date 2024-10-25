BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain, left, and Airman 1st Class Liam Brennan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, operate a Man Transportable Robotics System during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 ensured personnel and units are prepared to respond to a variety of scenarios, enhancing overall mission capability and promoting a responsive and effective force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)