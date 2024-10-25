BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain, left, and Airman 1st Class Liam Brennan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, operate a Man Transportable Robotics System during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 is crucial in aiding the 35th Fighter Wing to adapt to evolving threats and changing global dynamics through realistic training scenarios that enhance tactical skills, contributing to maintaining an effective and responsive force capable of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)