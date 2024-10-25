BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dale Janik, Senior Airman Justin Chamberlain and Airman 1st Class Liam Brennan, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, review notes during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 aided the 35th Fighter Wing in adapting to evolving threats and changing global dynamics, supporting its goal of maintaining high operational readiness for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)