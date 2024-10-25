BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Man Transportable Robotics System utilized by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight approaches a van with simulated unexploded ordnance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 aided the 35th Fighter Wing in adapting to evolving threats and changing global dynamics, supporting its goal of maintaining high operational readiness for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)