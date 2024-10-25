Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 1 of 7]

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Man Transportable Robotics System utilized by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight approaches a van with simulated unexploded ordnance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 aided the 35th Fighter Wing in adapting to evolving threats and changing global dynamics, supporting its goal of maintaining high operational readiness for future missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8721354
    VIRIN: 241024-F-EP621-1060
    Resolution: 6624x4416
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    EOD
    Readiness
    35th CES
    Team Misawa
    Beverly Sunrise

