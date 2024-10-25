BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

A Man Transportable Robotics System utilized by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, approaches simulated unexploded ordnance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 simulated real-world threats, enabling personnel to practice their responses in a controlled environment, enhancing overall mission readiness and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to proactive defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|10.24.2024
|10.28.2024 01:16
|8721355
|241024-F-EP621-1087
|6294x4196
|3.45 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|0
