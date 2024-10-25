Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 2 of 7]

    BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Man Transportable Robotics System utilized by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, approaches simulated unexploded ordnance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 simulated real-world threats, enabling personnel to practice their responses in a controlled environment, enhancing overall mission readiness and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to proactive defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8721355
    VIRIN: 241024-F-EP621-1087
    Resolution: 6294x4196
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    EOD
    Readiness
    35th CES
    Team Misawa
    Beverly Sunrise

