BS24-6: Explosive Preparedness

A Man Transportable Robotics System utilized by the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight, approaches simulated unexploded ordnance during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. BS24-6 simulated real-world threats, enabling personnel to practice their responses in a controlled environment, enhancing overall mission readiness and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to proactive defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)