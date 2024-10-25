BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Medical Group simulate treating a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 reinforced knowledge of medical protocols and emergency response procedures, ensuring that all team members were familiar with their roles, enhancing interoperability and readiness across units during critical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)