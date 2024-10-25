U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Glenn Nicko Concepcion, 35th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands guard during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 simulated high-pressure situations including mass casualty scenarios, allowing personnel to practice their response protocols in a controlled environment, enhancing operational readiness for effectively managing real-life emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8721245
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-EP621-1108
|Resolution:
|7393x4929
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.