BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Glenn Nicko Concepcion, 35th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, stands guard during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 simulated high-pressure situations including mass casualty scenarios, allowing personnel to practice their response protocols in a controlled environment, enhancing operational readiness for effectively managing real-life emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)