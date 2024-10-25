BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Franklin, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station captain, evacuates a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 enhanced teamwork and communication among various units to ensure coordinated emergency response, contributing to strengthening readiness for effective operations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
