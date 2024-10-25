U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Goudzwaard, 35th Comptroller Squadron financial management analyst, performs a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 trained personnel in effectively managing limited resources, prioritizing care, and making quick decisions under stress, fostering a culture of readiness and operational efficiency that enhances overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2024 20:48
|Photo ID:
|8721246
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-EP621-1061
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.