BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Goudzwaard, 35th Comptroller Squadron financial management analyst, performs a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 trained personnel in effectively managing limited resources, prioritizing care, and making quick decisions under stress, fostering a culture of readiness and operational efficiency that enhances overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)