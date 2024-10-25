Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness [Image 2 of 6]

    BS24-6: Emergency Preparedness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Goudzwaard, 35th Comptroller Squadron financial management analyst, simulates applying tactical combat casualty care to a casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. BS24-6 enhanced teamwork and communication among various units to ensure coordinated emergency response, contributing to strengthening readiness for effective operations in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8721244
    VIRIN: 241022-F-EP621-1042
    Resolution: 6570x4380
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Exercise
    Readiness
    35th Medical Group
    35th Mission Support Group
    Team Misawa
    Beverly Sunrise

