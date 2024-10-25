KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jordan Stamper, a field artillery cannoneer with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, right, reads Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, left, a field artillery operations Marine, his certificate of reenlistment during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Stamper and Langsdale are both natives of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
