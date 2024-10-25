U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, stand in formation for a reenlistment ceremony during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8720110
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-AO948-2028
|Resolution:
|6530x4355
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
This work, KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Are [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Rodney Frye