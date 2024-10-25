Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area [Image 4 of 10]

    KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, right, a field artillery operations Marine with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, reenlists during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Langsdale is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8720111
    VIRIN: 241024-M-AO948-2057
    Resolution: 6724x4485
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

