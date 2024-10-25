KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, left, a field artillery operations Marine with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, reenlists during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Langsdale is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)