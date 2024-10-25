U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, left, a field artillery operations Marine with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, reenlists during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Langsdale is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8720116
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-AO948-2055
|Resolution:
|7588x5061
|Size:
|15.3 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.