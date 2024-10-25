KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Bloem, a field artillery officer with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks about Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, a field artillery operations Marine, following Langsdale’s reenlistment ceremony during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Bloem is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8720112
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-AO948-2074
|Resolution:
|7398x4934
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
