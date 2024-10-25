Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area [Image 5 of 10]

    KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Bloem, a field artillery officer with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks about Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, a field artillery operations Marine, following Langsdale’s reenlistment ceremony during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Bloem is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8720112
    VIRIN: 241024-M-AO948-2074
    Resolution: 7398x4934
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Keen Sword
    JSDF
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadytoFightNow

