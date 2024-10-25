KS25 | 12th MLR Marine Reenlistment at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Bloem, right, a field artillery officer with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, hands Staff Sgt. Drew Langsdale, a field artillery operations Marine, his certificate of reenlistment during exercise Keen Sword 25 at JGSDF Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. Bloem is a native of Michigan and Langsdale is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)