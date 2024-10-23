Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Airmen board a Tunner 60K during a Republic of Korea Air Force Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. Throughout the tour, ROKAF Airmen engaged in demonstrations and discussions with Osan AB personnel, gaining critical knowledge about aircraft maintenance, procedures and logistical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)