Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen pose for a group photo in front of a U-2 Dragon Lady during a ROKAF Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. ROKAF officers assigned to multiple bases across the peninsula were given the opportunity to tour various facilities such as the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, the 731st Air Mobility Squadron, as well as the 25th and 36th Fighter Generation Squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)