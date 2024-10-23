U.S. Air Force Maj. Franklin Eason, 731st Air Mobility Squadron operations officer, gives a brief during a Republic of Korea Air Force Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. As a tenant unit at Osan AB, the 731st AMS supports a monthly average of 50 aircraft missions moving approximately 120 tons of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
This work, Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.