Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Maj. Franklin Eason, 731st Air Mobility Squadron operations officer, gives a brief during a Republic of Korea Air Force Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. As a tenant unit at Osan AB, the 731st AMS supports a monthly average of 50 aircraft missions moving approximately 120 tons of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)