    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 6 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jean Carlo Miranda, 51st Maintenance Group squadron load crew team member, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen on the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ROKAF Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. The tour aimed to provide ROKAF maintenance and logistics officers with insights into the operational practices and strengthen relationships between ROKAF and USAF service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 23:33
    Photo ID: 8717792
    VIRIN: 241023-F-CN389-1187
    Resolution: 5630x3746
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51MXG

