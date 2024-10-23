Strengthening Ties: 51st MXG hosts ROKAF Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jean Carlo Miranda, 51st Maintenance Group squadron load crew team member, briefs Republic of Korea Air Force Airmen on the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a ROKAF Maintenance Immersion Tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 21, 2024. The tour aimed to provide ROKAF maintenance and logistics officers with insights into the operational practices and strengthen relationships between ROKAF and USAF service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
